Ex- US President Donald Trump under arrest at federal courthouse in Miami

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested at the federal courthouse in Miami, CNN reported. Trump will soon be arraigned on charges in connection to mishandling classified documents.

Trump was arrested after surrendering to federal authorities at the Miami courthouse, NBC News reported. After his arrival, Trump was quickly processed and is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge at 3 pm ET. During the proceedings in the court on Tuesday, Deputy marshals booked the former US President and took electronic copies of his fingerprints. The officials were not expected to take a mugshot of the former US President considering his recognizability, as per the CNN report.

Trump’s aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta has also been arrested, fingerprinted and processed. The criminal charges in the US Justice Department’s classified documents case escalate the legal jeopardy surrounding the Republican Party front-runner for the 2024 Presidential elections, CNN reported further. Former US President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony counts, alleging he illegally retained national defence information and that he concealed documents violating witness-tampering laws in the US Justice Department’s investigation into the materials.

Trump’s close aide Walt Nauta has also been charged in the indictment which alleges the two men were involved in a conspiracy to hinder the federal probe. Nauta will also be appearing in court, according to CNN report. Former US President Donald Trump left his resort in his motorcade Tuesday along with Nauta who was travelling in a separate vehicle. Prior to heading to court, Trump on his social media wrote, that it was ‘ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!’, CNN reported.

Tuesday’s hearing will operate as both an ‘initial appearance’ and as a so-called arraignment, the report said. The lawyers of Trump and Nauta will enter appearances in court on their behalf. During the hearing, the magistrate judge will discuss the bond package that will enable the defendants to remain out of detention while they await trial. As per the news report, they might need to notify the court’s probation office before visiting a certain location. Prosecutors might request the court to place restrictions on Trump and Nauta barring their communications with witnesses.