Fire breaks out at Kolkata International Airport departure terminal building

Kolkata: A fire broke out inside Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday, officials said. ‘A fire broke out at Kolkata Airport 3C departure terminal building’, an airport official told ANI.

Visuals show a section in the check-in area in flames, with airport authorities evacuating people. Firefighting operations to douse the flames were undergoing, as seen in the visuals from the airport. Visuals from the airport showed red hue flames and plumes of smoke erupting from the portal.

At least three fire engines rushed to the spot and the situation is under control, officials said. The Kolkata airport said the fire at the check-in area has been fully extinguished and the all the passengers have been safely evacuated. The check-in process has suspended for now due to presence of smoke in the area.