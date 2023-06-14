Fukrey 3 will be released in theatres on December 1

The third installment of the popular comedy franchise “Fukrey” will hit theatres on December 1. On Tuesday night, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment announced the release date of “Fukrey 3” on Twitter.

“The Jugaadu boys will be back in cinemas near you on December 1st, 2023 with more laughter, jugaad, and fukrapanti.” the tweet said. The previous release date for Threequel was September 7. The buddy comedy film franchise began with “Fukrey” in 2013 and was followed by “Fukrey Returns” in 2017.

Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh), and Zafar (Ali Fazal) are four pals who come together to make easy money. Richa Chadha plays local gangster Bholi Punjaban, while Pankaj Tripathi plays Pandit ji in the film series. “Fukrey 3” is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who previously directed the first two installments.