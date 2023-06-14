IMD predicts heatwave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in several states. The national weather agency predicted heatwave conditions in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, parts of Gujarat may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 14-15 due to Cyclone Biparjoy. IMD has issued alerts 9 states and union territories (UTs). These states and union territories are Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kartnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.