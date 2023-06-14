Next instalments in the Avatar movie franchise to hit theatres in December 2025 instead of 2024

Disney has recently made significant changes to its upcoming film slate, affecting both James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The next installment in the Avatar series, originally slated for release in December 2024, has been pushed back to December 2025. Furthermore, the fourth and fifth Avatar movies are now scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031, respectively, marking a gap of over eight years between each film.

In the realm of the MCU, the release of the highly anticipated Avengers: Kang Dynasty has been delayed from May 2025 to May 2026. This alteration may be related to Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, facing charges of domestic violence and abuse. Its successor, Avengers: Secret Wars, is now set to premiere on May 7, 2027.

Additionally, several other MCU films have experienced release date changes. The fourth Captain America movie, titled Brave New World, will now hit theaters in July 2024 rather than its initial May 2024 release. Thunderbolts, which serves as the MCU’s answer to Suicide Squad, is now scheduled for a December 2024 release. Blade, the vampire superhero film, has been pushed to February 2025, while Fantastic Four is expected to grace the screens in May 2025.

On the other hand, Disney has moved forward the release date of Deadpool 3, featuring Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the irreverent mutant, alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Deadpool 3 is now slated for release on May 3, 2024. The live-action remake of Moana is set to arrive on June 27, 2025.

In terms of other projects, an untitled Alien movie directed by Fede Alvarez with the support of franchise creator Ridley Scott will be released in August 2024. An untitled Star Wars film is scheduled for December 2026, followed by another untitled Star Wars film in December 2027.

The Avatar movies, set in the mid-22nd century on the fictional planet Pandora, revolve around the conflict between humans seeking to exploit its resources and the indigenous Na’vi population. The story follows Jake Sully, a disabled ex-Marine who participates in the Avatar Program, enabling him to control Na’vi bodies remotely while his consciousness resides in a lab. As Jake immerses himself in Na’vi culture, he begins to question his allegiance and ultimately allies with them against human exploitation.

The sequel, titled The Way of Water, focuses on Jake building a family with Neytiri, a Na’vi woman, and striving to protect them from the exploitative intentions of Earth’s inhabitants. The Avatar franchise explores themes of environmentalism, colonialism, and the clash between technological progress and the preservation of nature.