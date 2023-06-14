Radical steps to tackle water crisis in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The water crisis in Delhi will be resolved within the next two to three years, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed on Tuesday that the administration is taking drastic measures to address the issue. Delhi’s water production in 2015 was 850 million gallons per day (MGD). He announced the increase during a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal stated that he has set an ambitious goal of increasing Delhi’s water production capacity to 1,200-1,300 MGD. He stated that if this aim is met, Delhi residents will no longer confront water shortages. To accomplish this, the government intends to develop tubewells in places with high water tables, allowing for large-scale water extraction.

Additionally, an innovative approach will be adopted to recharge groundwater by rejuvenating lakes with treated sewage treatment plant (STP) water, the chief minister said. The recharged water will undergo further treatment in reverse osmosis (RO) plants before being supplied to households, he said. To ensure the highest standards of sewage treatment, all STPs in Delhi are currently undergoing comprehensive upgrades, aiming to mitigate pollution and promote responsible water resource management, the CM said.