Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for third straight day

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended higher for a third straight trading session on Wednesday. The gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, along with FMCG and metal stocks supported the domestic benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex settled at 63,228.51, up by 85.35 points or 0.14%. NSE Nifty was up 39.70 points or 0.21% at 18,755.90.

About 1884 shares advanced, 1604 shares declined, and 114 shares remained unchanged. The BSE MidCap index advanced 0.2%, while the Smallcap index added 0.4%. The BSE Metal index surged 1.6%. The Energy and Oil & Gas indices were also up nearly a per cent each. Except bank and Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended higher.

Top gainers on the market were Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel.