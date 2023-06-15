All-electric Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled in India: Details

Mumbai: Luxury automakers, Volvo unveiled its all-new electric vehicle ‘C40 Recharge’. The new car will be launched around August, and is expected to start the deliveries from September.

The C40 Recharge comes with a 78kWh battery, paired with twin motors, which can generate a maximum power of 402.41bhp. With this unit, the EV can provide a max range of up to 530 km on full top-up. The vehicle also comes with fast charging feature that allows the car to touch a 10-80 percent charging bar in 27 minutes. The new car can make a 0-100kmph sprint in just 4.8 seconds.

The new car features 9-inch vertically oriented infotainment touchscreen with Google Assistant support and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The C40 Recharge is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as collision avoidance and mitigation, lane keeping aid, post-impact braking, driver alert, run-off mitigation, seven airbags and a 360-degree camera.