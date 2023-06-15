Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s morning walk interrupted by biker; arrested

Thursday’s usual morning walk in Patna by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was marred by a serious security failure.

The incident happened while the chief minister was travelling from his home on Circular Road to Circular Housing. Witnesses claimed that an unidentified bike managed to get past the security barrier and access Circular Road, where Nitish Kumar usually takes his morning stroll.

The Chief Minister was compelled to quickly hop off the road onto sidewalk to ensure his safety when he faced an impending threat. The security guards managed to catch the biker.

The chief minister’s residence was visited by the SSG commander and Patna SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) following the event. Additional inquiries regarding the situation were being conducted.