Biparjoy: Western Railway (WR) cancels operation of few more trains

The Western Railway (WR) decided on Wednesday to cancel or short-circuit a few additional trains as a precaution in advance of the violent cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which is due to make landfall in neighbouring Gujarat on Thursday evening. In a statement, the WR stated that seven more trains have been cancelled, three have been shortened, and four other services have been shortened in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

According to the announcement, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 have been short-terminated, and 31 have been short-originated. According to the announcement, the WR also takes numerous safety and security procedures for railway passengers in areas under its jurisdiction. Affected passengers will receive a fare refund in accordance with the rules, it added.