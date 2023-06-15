Crunchy and Nutritious Veg Balls Recipe

Looking for a delightful and healthy snack or side dish that bursts with flavor? Look no further than these crunchy and nutritious veg balls! Packed with a medley of finely chopped vegetables, herbs, and spices, these veg balls are not only satisfyingly crunchy but also loaded with essential nutrients. Whether you’re a vegetarian, looking to incorporate more vegetables into your diet, or simply in need of a delicious appetizer, this recipe will surely impress your taste buds. Get ready to enjoy a delightful combination of textures and flavors with these homemade veg balls that are perfect for parties, gatherings, or even as a delightful treat for yourself. Let’s dive into the recipe and savor the goodness of these crunchy and nutritious veg balls!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers, etc.), finely chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1/2 cup breadcrumbs

– 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

– 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– 1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

– 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

– 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

– 2 tablespoons cornstarch

– Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the chopped vegetables, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese (if using), parsley, oregano, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Mix well until everything is evenly incorporated.

2. Sprinkle the all-purpose flour and cornstarch over the mixture and mix again until the mixture comes together and can be easily formed into balls. If the mixture feels too wet, you can add a little more breadcrumbs to help bind it together.

3. Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or a pot over medium-high heat.

4. Take a small amount of the vegetable mixture and roll it between your hands to form a small ball, about 1-2 inches in diameter. Continue making balls with the remaining mixture.

5. Carefully place the veg balls into the hot oil, in batches, and fry them until golden brown and crispy on all sides. This should take about 4-5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fried veg balls to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

6. Repeat the frying process with the remaining veg balls.

7. Once all the veg balls are fried, serve them hot as a snack or as a side dish. They can be enjoyed on their own or with a dipping sauce of your choice.

These crunchy and nutritious veg balls are packed with flavors and make a delicious and healthy addition to any meal. Enjoy!