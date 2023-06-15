Customs Officials Arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for Gold Smuggling

In a significant development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended two customs officials on suspicion of their participation in a gold smuggling operation carried out through Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Presently, Aneesh Muhammad and Nithin, officers from the Customs Air Intelligence unit, are in the custody of the DRI.

According to reports, the duo allegedly facilitated the transportation of approximately 80 kg of gold through the airport on behalf of the smuggling network. The DRI’s attention was drawn to their potential involvement following a recent case of gold smuggling. In this incident, 4.8 kg of gold smuggled from Dubai was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Although the Customs initially cleared the baggage, the DRI subsequently discovered and confiscated the illicit gold at the airport.

Following the seizure, members of the gold smuggling racket confronted the Customs officials at their office and engaged in a heated argument. Additionally, they leaked recorded phone conversations involving Anish and Nithin.

In light of these developments, the DRI has confirmed the complicity of the customs officials in the gold smuggling activities and has taken necessary action against them. The DRI’s investigation team is currently interrogating the detained duo, and their arrests will be officially documented soon, as reported by Manorama News.