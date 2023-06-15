Delicious and Healthy: Oil-Free Chicken Curry Recipe

Are you craving a delicious and healthy chicken curry but want to skip the oil? Look no further! This oil-free chicken curry recipe is packed with flavor and won’t compromise your health goals. By eliminating oil, you can enjoy a guilt-free and lighter version of this classic dish. The secret lies in a blend of aromatic spices and the right combination of ingredients. So, let’s dive into this oil-free chicken curry recipe and discover a new way to enjoy a satisfying curry without the excess oil.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

– 1 lb (450g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

– 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

– 1 tablespoon tomato paste

– 1 tablespoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

– Fresh cilantro leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a non-stick pan or skillet, dry roast the ground coriander, ground cumin, turmeric powder, and red chili powder on low heat for about 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Remove the spices from the pan and set them aside.

2. In the same pan, add the chopped onions and sauté over medium heat until they turn golden brown. Add a splash of water if needed to prevent sticking.

3. Stir in the minced garlic and grated ginger and cook for another minute until the raw aroma disappears.

4. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and cook until they are no longer pink, stirring occasionally. If needed, add a little water to prevent sticking.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tomato paste, roasted spices, garam masala, and salt. Pour this mixture over the chicken in the pan, stirring well to coat the chicken evenly.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for an additional 5 minutes, allowing them to soften and release their juices.

7. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the curry simmer for about 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and tender. Stir occasionally and add a splash of water if the curry becomes too dry.

8. Once the chicken is cooked, remove the lid and let the curry simmer for another 5 minutes to thicken the sauce slightly.

9. Remove from heat and garnish with freshly chopped cilantro leaves.

10. Serve the oil-free chicken curry hot with steamed basmati rice or whole wheat roti for a complete and satisfying meal.

Enjoy your flavorful and oil-free chicken curry!

Note: You can customize the spice levels and adjust the consistency of the curry by adding water or low-sodium chicken broth as needed. Feel free to incorporate your favorite vegetables, such as bell peppers or peas, for added nutrition and texture.