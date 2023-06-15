Delicious Mango Pachadi in Coconut Gravy Recipe

Mango Pachadi in Coconut Gravy is a delightful South Indian dish that combines the sweet and tangy flavors of ripe mangoes with the richness of coconut and the aromatic spices. This traditional dish is often prepared during special occasions and festivals like Tamil New Year or Onam. The vibrant yellow mangoes cooked in a creamy coconut gravy create a harmonious blend of flavors that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. Let’s dive into the recipe and bring some tropical goodness to your dining table!

Ingredients

For Mango Pachadi:

– 2 ripe mangoes (preferably Alphonso or any sweet variety)

– ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon jaggery (optional, adjust to taste)

– Water, as needed

For Coconut Gravy:

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– ½ teaspoon cumin seeds

– ½ cup yogurt (preferably sour)

– A small handful of curry leaves

– Salt to taste

For Tempering:

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 dried red chili, broken into pieces

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– A few curry leaves

Instructions

Step 1: Preparing the Mangoes

1. Peel the mangoes and remove the flesh from the seed. Cut the mango flesh into small cubes.

2. In a saucepan, add the mango cubes, turmeric powder, salt, and enough water to cover the mangoes.

3. Cook the mangoes on medium heat until they become soft and slightly mushy. Stir occasionally.

4. Once the mangoes are cooked, add jaggery (if using) and mix well. Cook for another minute until the jaggery melts. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 2: Making the Coconut Gravy

1. In a blender or food processor, add grated coconut, green chilies, cumin seeds, yogurt, curry leaves, and salt.

2. Blend the ingredients until you get a smooth paste. Add a little water if needed to achieve the desired consistency. Set aside.

Step 3: Tempering

1. Heat coconut oil in a small pan or tempering pot.

2. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

3. Add dried red chili, asafoetida, and curry leaves. Fry for a few seconds until the curry leaves turn crispy. Remove from heat.

Step 4: Bringing it all together

1. Add the cooked mangoes along with its liquid into the coconut gravy mixture.

2. Mix well until the mangoes are coated with the coconut gravy.

3. Heat the mixture on low heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow the flavors to blend together.

4. Finally, add the tempered spices and give it a gentle stir.

5. Remove from heat and transfer to a serving bowl.

Serve the Mango Pachadi in Coconut Gravy warm or chilled as a side dish with steamed rice or as an accompaniment to Indian breads like dosa or idli. Enjoy the burst of flavors and relish the tropical goodness of this delicious South Indian delicacy!

Note: The Mango Pachadi in Coconut Gravy can be refrigerated for a day or two, allowing the flavors to intensify.