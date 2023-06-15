Federal government agencies in the United States hit by a global cyberattack

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Thursday that multiple federal government agencies in the United States have been targeted by a global cyberattack that exploits widely used software.

Eric Goldstein, the executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, stated in a CNN interview that the agency is assisting several federal agencies that have been compromised by hackers exploiting vulnerable software.

Goldstein emphasized the agency’s urgent efforts to assess the extent of the impacts and ensure prompt remediation of the attacks.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the cyberattacks were orchestrated by the Russian-speaking ransomware group that has previously claimed responsibility for similar incidents. CISA spokespersons declined to comment on the responsible party or provide details on the number of agencies affected when questioned by CNN.