First dog park established in Noida

A dog is considered to be a man’s best buddy. These canine pals always have our backs, no matter if we are feeling down, playing fetch, or burglars are trying to break into our home. It makes sense why our furry pals are unique.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) recently constructed a city’s first-of-its-kind dog park to give these pet canines a specialised area to exercise and walk. The 3.85-acre park, Sector 137 of the city, opened its doors this month. It is situated there.

The Noida dog park includes amenities for your pets to stretch out, roam, and enjoy their ‘me time,’ including walking trails, green areas, a play area, a food court, and a swimming pool. The park’s wall limits feature murals of dogs wearing goggles as a decorative element.

In addition to these features, a pet clinic has been built for the convenience of dog owners so they may get their canines examined for any potential or present medical issues. Rs 3.85 crore was spent on the construction of the park.

The canines in the food court would receive a healthy meal depending on the weather. If you are having trouble training your dog, you can consider engage a pet trainer.

In addition to arrangements for pet dogs, there are also provisions for stray dogs. There are also shelters for stray dogs in the park, both small and large kinds.

There is a catch despite the dog park’s abundance of amenities. Only dogs that have been registered on Noida’s pet registration app are permitted to accompany their owners to the park.

What are you still holding out for? Go to Sector-137’s dog park and let your pet run about.