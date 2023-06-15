India signed MoUs with four countries – Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda

During the third meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), which concluded here on Wednesday, India inked MoUs with four countries – Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda – on sharing INDIA STACK, a digital solution deployed at the population scale. According to a release, the itinerary of the three-day meeting included the Global DPI Summit and Global DPI Exhibition as side events, as well as closed-door talks with G20 delegates, invited countries, and IOs on key issues.

More than 250 participants attended the summit in person, including over 150 international delegates from 50 nations. More than 2,000 people participated electronically. India signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) on sharing INDIA STACK with Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda. According to the summit, it provided a global venue for discussing sector agnostic (foundational) and sectoral DPIs, which included leadership, policy, and practitioner-level insightful, thought-provoking, and future-shaping debates among 60 global experts o