Indian Navy launches “Julley Ladakh” (Hello Ladakh) with the aim of raising awareness

On Thursday, the Indian Navy began the “Julley Ladakh” (Hello Ladakh) outreach initiative, with the goal of creating awareness of the naval service in the Himalayan area and connecting with youth and civil society members. Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Vice Chief of Navy Staff, kicked off the programme by leading a 5,000-kilometer motorbike expedition from the National War Memorial in this city.

Singh stated in his lecture that the Navy has long encouraged adventure activities because they not only inspire its soldiers to aim higher and achieve more, but also foster team-building and camaraderie, which are critical for their performance at sea. The Navy hopes to achieve numerous goals with the “Julley Ladakh” programme, which builds on the success of similar efforts in the northeast and the Sam No Varunah automobile trip. These goals include commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Indian independence), conducting awareness drives in Ladakh schools and colleges to highlight career opportunities in the Indian Navy, encouraging young people to join the naval service, demonstrating “naari shakti” (women power) by including women officers and spouses, and interacting with naval veterans and “veer naris” (war widows) in the region.