KSRTC guarantees 16-hour parcel delivery across Kerala

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced a new courier and logistics service that guarantees parcel delivery within 16 hours anywhere in Kerala. To start with, the service will operate between different bus depots, requiring recipients to collect their parcels from the nearest depot. Initially, the service will cover destinations like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Nagercoil, and various locations within Kerala.

The front office at each depot will handle the procedures associated with the courier service. On Thursday, Transport Minister Antony Raju officially inaugurated the project at the central depot of KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram.

Presently, the courier service is available across 55 KSRTC depots. Depots located in cities and near national highways will operate around the clock, while others will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To avail of the courier service, the sender must pack the items and bring them to the depot. Both the sender and the recipient will receive regular updates regarding the service through messages. Upon arrival at the destination depot, the recipient must present their identity card for verification before receiving the courier.

Failure to collect a package within three days of its arrival will result in a fine. The charges for KSRTC’s courier and logistics service will be more affordable compared to those of private companies.