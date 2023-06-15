Nadira triumphs in Bigg Boss finale ticket challenge

In the recent Big Boss Ticket to Finale tasks, Nadira emerged as the top performer, securing 28 points and securing the first position in one task and second position twice. Rinosh followed closely with 22 points, claiming the second spot. Zareena, who excelled in the tug of war, secured third place with 19 points. Shobha, who performed poorly in the third task, finished fourth with 17 points.

Akhil Marar, initially hindered by ill health and scoring only one point in the first two tasks, made a remarkable comeback by earning ten points in the third task. Vishnu, on the other hand, lagged behind with 10 points due to his health issues.

With only two weeks remaining in the competition’s twelfth week, the search for the ultimate winner continues. The Ticket to Finale consists of a series of tasks where contestants in the elimination stage of the thirteenth week have a chance to directly enter the finals without facing nominations. The contestant with the highest overall points at the end of the Ticket to Finale will secure a direct spot in the finale.

The Pidivalli match task of the Ticket to Finale witnessed enthusiastic participation from the contestants. In this task, all ten contestants took part, and the first person to let go earned one point, with subsequent eliminations adding one more point per contestant. The last person remaining obtained ten points. Serena emerged victorious in this task, with Nadira securing the second position.

The horse racing task was the second challenge in the Ticket to Finale. Contestants were prohibited from eating, drinking, or using the restroom during the task. Once the buzzer sounded, they had to start jumping on the horse and remain in motion. Any contestant who stopped or dismounted was eliminated. Nadira claimed the first position in this competition.

Akhil Marar excelled in the third task, known as the pool task, securing the top position. Nadira maintained her consistency, securing the second position once again. Mithun came in third, while Shobha finished last in the race.

As Big Boss enters its final phase, several contestants are grappling with ill health. Akhil Marar is following the doctor’s advice, including dietary restrictions, to continue in Big Boss. Vishnu is also unwell, and although advised by Big Boss to seek medical attention, he was unwilling to miss the first day of the Ticket to Finale.

The audience eagerly awaits the announcement of the winner. The nominated contestants for this week include Nadira, Junais, Reneesha, Shiju, Vishnu, Akhil, and Serena. Rinosh, Mithun, and Shobha are the only contestants who did not make it to this week’s nomination list.