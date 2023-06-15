Police use tear gas during new clashes in Bengal’s Bhangar ahead of panchayat elections

On Thursday, tensions between members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led to violent riots in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

After bombs were thrown in the neighbourhood, authorities used tear gas canisters to calm the situation down. Notably, today is the final day to submit candidature forms for West Bengal’s panchayat elections.

During the brawl between the ruling TMC and ISF on Tuesday, June 14, Bhangar saw violent clashes as well, with numerous cars being vandalised and bombs being thrown in front of the police.

Violence over the submission of nominations on the final day was reportedly recorded from Saithia in the Birbhum district in addition to Bhangar, according to a PTI report.

On July 8, elections will be held for over 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system.