Squash World Cup: India enter semifinals

Chennai: India entered the semifinals of ongoing World Squash Championship in Chennai. India defeated South Africa by ‘4-0’. India’s Tanvi Khanna, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinnapa, and Abhay Singh all recorded victories in their respective matches.

Results: India beat South Africa 4-0 (Tanvi Khanna beat Hayley Ward 7-4, 7-2, 3-7, 7-2; Saurav Ghosal beat Dewald van Niekerk 7-6, 7-4, 7-1; Joshna Chinappa beat Lizelle Muller, 7-4, 7-3, 3-7, 7-1; Abhay Singh beat Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 3-7, 7-6, 7-5).