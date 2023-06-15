Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices snapped three-day winning streak and ended lower today. BSE Sensex ended at 62,917.63, down by 310.88 points or 0.49%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,688, lower by 67.80 points or 0.36%.

About 1,684 shares advanced, 1,754 shares declined, and 133 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Top losers on the market were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Top gainers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla and BPCL.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee end lower against US dollar

Among sectors, the bank index was down 1%, the realty index fell nearly 1%, the Information Technology index shed 0.5%, while the pharma index rose 1% and the FMCG index added 0.5%. The BSE midcap index rose 0.3%, while smallcap index ended flat.