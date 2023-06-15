Tangy and Delicious Raw Mango Chicken Curry Recipe

Raw mango chicken curry is a delightful and tangy dish that combines the succulent flavors of chicken with the refreshing tartness of raw mangoes. This recipe infuses the chicken with a zesty twist, creating a perfect balance between savory and sour. With aromatic spices and tender chicken, this curry is a must-try for those who crave a unique and tantalizing culinary experience. Follow this recipe to create a delectable raw mango chicken curry that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams chicken, cut into pieces

– 1 raw mango, peeled and cubed

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, pureed

– 3 garlic cloves, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

– 2 tablespoons cooking oil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan or kadai over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

2. Add minced garlic, grated ginger, and slit green chilies. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well to coat the onions evenly with the spices.

4. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and cook until they are lightly browned on all sides. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

5. Once the chicken is browned, add the tomato puree and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes are cooked down and the mixture thickens.

6. Add the cubed raw mango to the pan and mix it with the chicken and spices. Cover the pan and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and tender.

7. Stir in garam masala and season with salt according to taste. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

8. Remove from heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

9. Serve hot with steamed rice or naan bread for a complete and satisfying meal.

Enjoy the tantalizing flavors of raw mango chicken curry as the tanginess of the mangoes complements the succulent chicken in this vibrant and aromatic dish.