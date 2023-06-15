Tragic Accident in Thrissur: One Fatality, Three Injured in Autorickshaw-Ambulance Collision

In a devastating incident at Eravu, a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and ambulance resulted in the loss of a man’s life and left three others injured. The deceased, identified as Jithin (36) from Irinjalakuda Padiyoor, tragically lost his life on the spot while driving the autorickshaw. Jithin’s wife Neethu, their son Adrinath, and father-in-law Kannan also suffered injuries when the autorickshaw collided with the ambulance, causing Jithin and his son to be thrown from the road.

Jithin’s injuries proved fatal due to a skull fracture, and the surviving three were immediately transported to Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur. Neethu and Adrinath are currently on ventilator support, while Kannan, who sustained a leg injury, is in the process of recovery, according to reports.

The accident occurred during the early hours of Thursday when the ambulance, en route from Vadanappally to Thrissur, collided with the autorickshaw. Jithin and his family were returning home after seeking medical attention for their three-year-old child.

Prompt action was taken by the police and Fire Force, who arrived at the scene to rescue the trapped passengers within the autorickshaw. Local residents have since highlighted that this particular area is prone to accidents, further emphasizing the need for improved safety measures.