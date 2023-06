Sharjah: The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority announced a partial road closure. The authority informed that Maliha Road towards Hoshi Bridge will remain closed for 9 days.

The road closure will from Friday, June 16, 2023, till Saturday, July 24, 2023. The authority urged the motorists to use alternative roads and apologised for the inconvenience.