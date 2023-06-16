ATP Tennis Tournament: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden enter doubles semifinals

Stuttgart: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia entered the doubles semifinals in the ATP Tennis Tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. The Indo-Australian pair defeated over Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego by ‘6-1,7-5 ‘.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The duo finished as runners-up at the Rotterdam Open in February, won the Qatar Open later in the same month, and won the prestigious Indian Wells title back in March. The duo lost in the finals of Madrid Open in May this year. Rohan Bopanna aged 43 is the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion in history.