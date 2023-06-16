Coal stock position of India crosses 110 million tonnes

New Delhi: The total coal stock position in the country has touched 110.58 million tonnes as of the 13th of June. Data released by the Union Coal Ministry revealed this. This shows a substantial increase of 44.22% when compared with that of last year’s stock. Last year, the overall coal stock position was at 76.67 MT.

Overall, cumulative coal production for 2023-24 has witnessed remarkable growth. The cumulative coal production has crossed 182.06 MT. it witnessed a growth rate of 8.26% compared to the previous year’s production of 168.17 MT for the same period