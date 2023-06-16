Congress to protest against central government on June 20 in Karnataka over rice supply issue

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar, announced on Friday that the Congress will stage protests on June 20 against the BJP-led federal government, accusing it of making sure the state doesn’t receive enough rice to carry out its ‘Anna Bhagya’ programme, which gives BPL families an extra 5 kg of rice.

He said that there may be a minor delay in the program’s implementation compared to the scheduled date of July 1 despite the fact that the state government is making every attempt to buy rice from other sources and from states that produce it.

‘I want to congratulate BJP national President J P Nadda, as they (BJP) have walked the talk,’ Shivakumar said sarcastically. ‘It was reported in the media quoting him that if BJP loses the election central schemes to the state will get affected, he has kept up his word. Even as the Prime Minister speaks about federal structure…’

Speaking to reporters in this city, he claimed that by preventing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from providing the necessary quantity of rice to implement the scheme, the BJP government at the national level is engaging in ‘politics of hate’ as a form of protest against Karnataka’s poor for supporting the opposition Congress party.

‘BJP is a party that betrays the poor. Congress party and the government condemns and protests this. On on June 20 at 11 am, the Congress will stage protests at all district centres across the state against the BJP government at the Centre. The protests will be organised by local leadership of the party at district level, all MLAs and leaders from the district will take part in the protest,’ he added.

According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the sale of wheat and rice to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) (OMSSD) has been put on hold by the federal government, which prevents the FCI from providing any more food to Karnataka for its Anna Bhagya scheme.