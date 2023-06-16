Delicious Nadru Yakhni Recipe: A Flavorful Kashmiri Dish with Lotus Root and Yogurt Gravy

Nadru Yakhni is a delicious Kashmiri dish made with lotus root (nadru) cooked in a yogurt-based gravy (yakhni). Here’s a recipe to make Nadru Yakhni:

Ingredients:

– 250 grams lotus root (nadru), peeled and sliced

– 1 cup plain yogurt (preferably whisked)

– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1 teaspoon ginger powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder (optional, for a mild spice)

– 2 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 2-3 cloves

– 1 cinnamon stick

– Salt to taste

– Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Wash the lotus root slices thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or impurities. Set them aside.

2. Heat ghee or vegetable oil in a deep pan or pot over medium heat.

3. Add the fennel seeds, cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon stick to the pan. Sauté them for a minute until they release their aroma.

4. Add the lotus root slices to the pan and sauté for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are lightly browned.

5. In a bowl, mix the whisked yogurt, ginger powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, and Kashmiri red chili powder (if using) until well combined.

6. Lower the heat to medium-low and add the yogurt mixture to the pan. Stir well to coat the lotus root slices evenly with the yogurt mixture.

7. Add salt to taste and mix again.

8. Cover the pan and let the nadru cook in the yogurt gravy for about 15-20 minutes, or until the lotus root slices are tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking.

9. Once the lotus root is cooked to the desired tenderness, remove the pan from heat.

10. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

11. Serve hot with steamed rice or roti.

Enjoy the flavorful and comforting Nadru Yakhni as a side dish or main course in your meal.