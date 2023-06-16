Discover 10 Soothing Foods to Ease an Upset Stomach and Aid Digestion

When you have an upset stomach, there are certain foods that can help soothe your digestive system. Here are some options:

1. Ginger: Ginger is well-known for its ability to calm nausea and aid digestion. You can consume it as ginger tea, ginger ale, or even fresh ginger slices.

2. Peppermint: Peppermint has soothing properties that can relieve stomach discomfort. You can drink peppermint tea or suck on peppermint candies. However, avoid peppermint if you have acid reflux or heartburn.

3. Bananas: Bananas are gentle on the stomach and provide essential nutrients like potassium. They are easy to digest and can help regulate bowel movements.

4. Plain rice: Plain, white rice is bland and easily digestible, making it a good choice when your stomach is upset. It can help absorb excess stomach acid and ease diarrhea.

5. Toast or crackers: Plain toast or crackers can be gentle on the stomach and provide some relief from nausea. Opt for whole grain options if possible.

6. Yogurt: Plain yogurt with live cultures can be beneficial for an upset stomach. It contains probiotics that promote healthy digestion. Avoid flavored or high-sugar varieties.

7. Chamomile tea: Chamomile tea has calming properties that can help soothe an upset stomach. It may also aid in reducing inflammation.

8. Boiled potatoes: Boiled potatoes without added fats or spices can be soothing to the stomach. They provide carbohydrates for energy without causing additional digestive distress.

9. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is another bland and easy-to-digest food that can provide relief. It is a good source of soluble fiber, which can help regulate bowel movements.

10. Clear broth or soup: A clear, non-spicy broth or soup can provide hydration and some nourishment without putting stress on the digestive system. Avoid creamy or heavily seasoned options.

Remember to listen to your body and avoid foods that worsen your symptoms. It’s also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. If your symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional for further advice.