India’s defence ministry approves the procurement of U.S.-made armed SeaGuardian drones

Sources have informed Reuters that India’s defence ministry has given approval for the procurement of MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones manufactured by General Atomics, a U.S.-based company. India plans to purchase 31 drones at a cost of slightly over $3 billion. The defence ministry of India has not responded to requests for comment.

This clearance from the defence ministry comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States next week. The apex body for capital procurement within the Indian defence ministry met on Thursday to approve the deal, which is expected to be announced during Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden has prioritized strengthening defence ties with India as a means to counter China’s increasing dominance. Despite the absence of a formal security alliance, the United States has offered collaboration on military technology.

The “Acceptance of Necessity” by the Indian defence ministry marks the first step in the procurement process, requiring further clearance from Modi’s cabinet.

More than two years ago, the U.S. government approved the sale of 30 drones to India. However, the Indian defence ministry had delayed the decision. It was only after finalizing the dates for Modi’s visit, starting on June 21, that the Biden administration began pushing for progress on the deal.

The navy in the Indian Ocean Region will primarily utilize these drones. The use of drones along India’s land borders may be restricted due to the advanced air defence systems of China and Pakistan, both of which are traditional adversaries of India.

Since November 2020, the Indian navy has leased two MQ-9B unarmed drones for surveillance purposes.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently concluded a two-day visit to New Delhi, where he met with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Modi. Additionally, American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spent two days in Delhi a week prior, announcing a joint roadmap for defence industry cooperation. This development supports India’s aspirations to increase domestic weapons manufacturing capabilities.

The Biden administration is also set to approve the manufacturing of General Electric engines in India for domestically produced fighter jets. This announcement is expected during Modi’s visit.