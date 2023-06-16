Indigo launches direct flight service to Saudi Arabia from this Indian city

Mumbai: Indigo has launched direct flight service to Saudi Arabia from Uttar Pradesh. The air carrier will operate direct flight service from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Interested flyer can book the flight for the mentioned root by visiting Indigo’s website.

The daily direct flight will leave from Lucknow Airport at 20:30 hrs and arrive in Dammam at 22:50 hrs. While the return flight will depart from Dammam at 23:50 hrs and arrive in Lucknow at 06:25 hrs.

The CCSIA airport is considered one of the busiest airports in the country. On average, more than 17,500 passengers from domestic and international destinations catches flight from the CCSIA on a daily basis. The airport also operates more than 114 domestic and international flights daily.