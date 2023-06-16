Sonbhadra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Lord Ram ‘kept under a tent’ by previous governments will sit in his own temple in Ayodhya next year while the state’s development schemes will turn it into a ‘Ram Rajya’.

Yogi Adityanath laid foundation stones and inaugurated 217 development projects worth Rs 414 Cr in Sonbhadra, and said people of the region had honoured Lord Ram when he visited it. He referred to the makeshift arrangements for the Ram idol in Ayodhya while the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was fought in courts. ‘Those who held power for decades kept Lord Ram under a tent, but in 2024 Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. All the ongoing schemes in Uttar Pradesh are the foundation stone for a Ram Rajya’, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration in January of the new Ram Lalla idol at the temple under construction, the CM had said at an Ayodhya rally a day earlier. At the Sonbhadra event, Yogi Adityanath claimed that the previous governments in the state exploited tribal people. But after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in UP six years back, the tribals and the poor are getting the benefit of government schemes without any discrimination, he said.

He said efforts are on to make Sonbhadra, which has abundant natural resources and is the land of ancient sages, a big hub of eco-tourism. With the support of the Centre, the foundation stone of Krishi Vigyan Kendra is being laid here to give farmers technical information and help double their income, he said. He said six years ago nobody would have imagined that a medical college would be built in Sonbhadra. ‘Now the youth of this place will not have to go anywhere for studying medicine’, he said, adding that admissions open next year.

He said every home in the region will soon have access to drinking water, thanks to the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’. The chief minister said the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, or religion. ‘People of poor and tribal communities have always been exploited by those who do politics of family and caste. For us, the 25 crore people of UP are family. All ongoing development projects here are the result of the hard work and efforts of our people’s representatives’, Yogi Adityanath said. He urged people to send their children to school, saying educated children will not only take care of their families in the future but also contribute to the development of the state and the country.