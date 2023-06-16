Paris metro: Passengers on different trains blocked underground at the height of the rush hour

The Paris metro operator issued an apology after a significant number of passengers became stranded underground in sweltering temperatures during the peak rush hour. Jean Castex, the CEO of RATP and former French prime minister, has called for an internal investigation to determine the causes of this “unusual incident.”

According to RATP, five trains on the busy line 4 were immobilized between stations, leaving passengers stuck from 1725 GMT. Disturbing footage shared on social media showed overcrowded carriages, with concerns raised about the well-being of vulnerable individuals such as babies and the elderly.

The RATP confirmed that all passengers were eventually evacuated, and images posted on social media displayed them walking through tunnels to reach the next station. In response to the incident, the operator expressed its apologies and deep regrets, acknowledging the consequences faced by passengers. It assured that every effort was being made to support them during this situation.

The operator further stated that Castex had initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the exact causes of this rare occurrence. The Paris metro system, one of the world’s oldest urban transit systems and renowned for its appearances in iconic films, has been facing criticism from users due to overcrowding and outdated infrastructure, which often leads to stressful daily commutes. Concerns have also been raised about the system’s capacity to handle the influx of visitors expected for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Efforts are currently underway to modernize the metro system, including the gradual automation of line 4 to eliminate the need for drivers. President Emmanuel Macron appointed Castex, known for his troubleshooting abilities and having served as prime minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, to address the issues faced by RATP and find solutions to improve its operations.