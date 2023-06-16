PM Modi will visits United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20 to June 25.Modi’s trip to the United States will begin in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 to be the International Day of Yoga in December 2014.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi will address a joint session of the United States Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Speaker Charles Schumer.According to the MEA, the prime minister will be hosted at a luncheon on June 23 by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.

Modi will pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25, the second part of his two-nation tour.The visit is at the invitation of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who extended it to Modi in January when he was the prime guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.