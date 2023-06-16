Redmi launches Redmi 12: Details

Mumbai: Redmi 12 was launched in select countries. Redmi owned by China’s Xiaomi has priced the smartphone at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in Europe for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Polar Silver, and Sky Blue colours. Details about Redmi 12’s availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano+microSD slot) Redmi 12 runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 and features a 6.79-full-HD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) display with 1500:1 contrast ratio and a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The panel with SGS low blue light certificate offers 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and is rated to deliver up to 550 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi 12 has an AI-supported triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, glonass, Galileo, Beidou, NFC, FM radio, IR blaster, USB type-C port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer and e-compass. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It also supports AI face unlock. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.