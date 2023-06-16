Russian Troops Rewarded with Bonuses for Taking Down Western Tanks

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that troops who successfully destroyed German-made Leopard tanks and US-supplied armored vehicles used by Ukraine will be granted bonus payments. This initiative is part of a larger reward program that has already benefited over 10,000 Russian servicemen since the conflict began approximately 16 months ago.

According to the ministry, these bonus payments are being distributed to Russian Federation Armed Forces personnel based on reports from field commanders. The ministry stated, “payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armored fighting vehicles made in the USA and other NATO countries.”

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recognized the efforts of soldiers who destroyed Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles, awarding them the prestigious “Hero of Russia gold star” medal. This recognition came in response to Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive.

From the start of the conflict until May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen were rewarded for destroying 16,001 Ukrainian and Western military equipment items, according to the ministry. The value of an enemy armored vehicle was set at 50,000 rubles ($596), while a tank was worth 100,000 rubles.

In addition to ground forces, military pilots and air defense operators were also eligible for bonuses. They received 300,000 rubles for each Ukrainian plane or helicopter they destroyed. Successful hits on Tochka-U and US-supplied HIMARS rocket launch systems were likewise rewarded with the same amount.