Salman Khan’s action drama to be available to stream on ZEE5

More about the movie: Directed by Farhad Samji, the film portrays Salman Khan as everyone’s beloved Bhaijaan. He plays the role of a self-defense trainer leading a bachelor’s life with his brothers. However, he falls in love with Bhagyalaxmi, a South Indian girl played by Pooja Hegde. Soon, Bhaijaan discovers that Bhagyalaxmi’s brother and family are under threat from a gangster. The story revolves around how he protects his girlfriend’s family.

Written by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Tasha Bhambra, the film was released on Eid and achieved a decent box office collection of ?182.44 crore (US$23 million) worldwide.

In a review by WION’s film critic Shomini Sen, she expressed that “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” primarily works due to its action sequences in the second half, assuming the audience enjoys constant punches and mind-boggling stunts. Salman Khan and Venkatesh contribute somewhat to the climax, but the lazy writing by the film’s writers is evident.

The romance between Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan, which forms the core of the story, is deemed lackluster. It’s as if the girl is romancing an emotionless entity. In fact, Salman’s limited ability to emote is cleverly incorporated into a scene where he maintains a straight face despite his lady love’s request for emotion. It’s quite meta, one could say. Additionally, the way the brothers choose a girl for their beloved Bhaijaan is bizarre. They pray to God for a suitable girl, and miraculously, she appears before them without any background check. Their love for their Bhaijaan seems superficial, as they would have chosen a passing pigeon just as easily.