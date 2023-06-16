Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” world digital premiere on ZEE5 on June 23

The world digital premiere of Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” will take place on ZEE5 on June 23, the streaming service said Friday. The family entertainer, produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF), was launched in theatres in April. Farhad Samji’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” tells the narrative of an honest guy (Khan) who goes to tremendous measures to defend his family and loved ones. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, stated that they are excited to showcase the film to their platform as part of their collaboration with SKF.

Daggubati Venkatesh, who appears in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” said he is excited to see how the global public reacts. “Everyone involved put a lot of love into this film.” We are really excited with the global public response to its digital distribution. Working with Salman was a wonderful experience. “It felt like a homecoming,” the actor explained. Zed Studios have released the film in international markets. Shariq Patel, CBO of Zed Studios, expressed delight at bringing this family entertainer to ZEE5. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.