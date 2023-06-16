Simple Energy to two electric scooters in India soon: Details

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, and clean energy start-up based in the country , Simple Energy will soon launch two electric scooters in the Indian market. According to the reports, it is expected that the upcoming E-scooters will be offered at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, and it will go up to 1.2 lakh for the top model. As per reports, the scooters likely to be small in size.

In May this year, Simple Energy launched its maiden premium e-scooter Simple ONE, at Rs1.45 lakh. Deliveries started 7th of this month in a phased manner, starting with Bengaluru. The company has a manufacturing facility in Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu with an annual capacity of around 5-lakh units.