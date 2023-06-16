Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June 16. BSE Sensex settled at 63,384.58, up by 466.95 points or 0.74%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,826, higher by 137.90 points or 0.74%.

About 2050 shares advanced, 1388 shares declined, and 116 shares remained unchanged in the markets. Among sectors, PSU Bank index up 1%, and capital goods index up 1%, while FMCG, healthcare up 0.5% each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7% each.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher

Top gainers in the market were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Titan. Top losers in the market were Wipro, Bajaj Auto, TCS, BPCL and ONGC.