DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Jun 16, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Mumbai:  Indian equity benchmark indices ended  higher on June 16. BSE Sensex settled at  63,384.58, up by 466.95 points or 0.74%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,826, higher by 137.90 points or 0.74%.

About 2050 shares advanced, 1388 shares declined, and 116 shares remained unchanged in the markets. Among sectors, PSU Bank index up 1%, and capital goods index up 1%, while FMCG, healthcare up 0.5% each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7% each.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher 

Top gainers in the market were  HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Titan. Top losers in the market were  Wipro, Bajaj Auto, TCS, BPCL and ONGC.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 16, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button