Study: Night owls are more likely to die at a younger age

A comprehensive study conducted over 37 years has revealed a concerning finding regarding individuals who stay up late. These night owls have a higher risk of premature death, but the causes are related to smoking and alcohol consumption rather than their bedtime habits.

The study analyzed data from 22,976 Finnish adult twins, of which 42.9 percent identified themselves as “evening types” or “somewhat evening types.” The chronotype, which refers to our inclination to sleep or be active at specific times, was considered in the research.

Previous studies have indicated that night owls have a higher likelihood of premature death and engage in risky behavior. However, this study suggests that the increased risk of early mortality may not be directly linked to chronotype but rather the behaviors associated with it.

Christer Hublin, a researcher at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, stated that their findings suggest little or no independent contribution of chronotype to mortality. Instead, the higher risk of mortality observed among “evening” people is primarily associated with higher tobacco and alcohol consumption compared to “morning” people.

The researchers followed up in 2018 and examined death rates from national registers, taking into account smoking, drinking, education, BMI, and sleeping patterns of the participants identified in 1981. By 2018, 8,728 individuals had passed away. People who identified as definite evening types had a 9 percent higher likelihood of dying from any cause compared to definite morning types.

However, among night owls who were non-smokers and consumed minimal alcohol, there was no increased risk of death from any cause. The additional deaths were attributed to smoking and drinking, which can lead to alcohol-related diseases and poisoning.

Although a poor sleep schedule doesn’t always accompany evening chronotypes, they often coincide. Impaired sleep has been linked to addictions and various mental and physical health problems.

The researchers noted a reciprocal relationship between the reward system and circadian system, with alcohol and substance use correlating with a preference for staying up later at night.

Unlike a previous study conducted in the UK, the team did not observe an increased risk of cardiovascular-related death. However, the current study’s cohort had health characteristics more representative of the general population.

Further research with larger sample sizes and participants from diverse nations is necessary to shed more light on this association. It is crucial to consider the lifestyle choices influenced by sleep habits, in addition to sleep patterns.