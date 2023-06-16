Tragic Car Plunge Claims Life, Injures Passenger in Thiruvambadi’s Poyilinga River

In a devastating incident this Friday morning, a car veered off the road and plunged into the Poyilinga river at Thiruvambadi, resulting in the death of Muhajir (45) from Pachakkad, Thottathin Kadav. Another passenger, Rahees from the same locality, sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred around 11 am near Ceylon Kadavu, as the duo was traveling from Thiruvambadi to Kodenchery. According to a source, the vehicle slipped down the riverbank from an elevated section of the road that was undergoing construction.

As of now, Muhajir’s body is being held at a private hospital in Thiruvambadi, with plans to transfer it to the Government Medical College for postmortem examination. This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the need for road safety and vigilance, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.