VD Satheesan criticizes government’s media witch-hunt.

Kerala’s Opposition leader, VD Satheesan, launched a scathing attack on the LDF government, accusing them of intimidating the media. He compared their actions to the policies of the Sangh Parivar in the Centre.

Satheesan highlighted the excessive control exerted by the Chief Minister’s Office, which he claimed had tied the hands of the state police. In response to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s tweet on journalist intimidation, Satheesan questioned whether it also applied to Com. Pinarayi and his government.

The controversy escalated when CPM State Secretary MV Govindan threatened legal action against the media for engaging in an alleged anti-government and anti-SFI campaign. Satheesan defended KPCC President K Sudhakaran against a cheating case, labeling it as fake. He pointed out that Sudhakaran was neither an MP nor a member of any parliamentary committee at the time of the incident.

The case involved a fake antique dealer, Monson Mavunkal, who convinced complainants that he had a substantial sum of money withheld by the central government. Sudhakaran allegedly assured the complainants that he could help overcome the obstacles in withdrawing the money by leveraging his position on the parliamentary committee on finance. As a result, the complainants gave Mavunkal an additional Rs 25 lakh.