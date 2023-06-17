1985 Air India bombing accused exalted in pro-Khalistan rally posters that displayed in Canada

In many locations across Canada, there were posters for a pro-Khalistan protest that praised Talwinder Parmar, the purported architect of the 1985 Air India bombing.

‘Shaheed Bhai Talwinder Parmar’ was the name given to the separatist leader on the poster, which also announced a car rally on Sunday, June 25, at 12.30 p.m. (local time). A further probe into ‘India’s role in the 1985 Kanishka bombing’ was requested on the poster.

The development occurs in the midst of attacks by pro-Khalistan groups on the Indian High Commission outside of the UK and the US in Canada. Author of ‘Blood for Blood – Fifty Years of the Global Khalistan Project’ and retired CBC correspondent Terry Milewski claimed on Twitter that Canadian Khalistanis had once more chosen Talwinder Parmar, the psychopath who destroyed Air India, as their poster boy.

‘Ensuring that their reputation stays at rock-bottom, Canadian Khalistanis again pick as their poster boy the psychopath who bombed Air India, Talwinder Parmar. He murdered 331 innocents for nothing. And – a grotesque twist – he’ll be honoured at the memorial to his victims,’ Terry Milewski wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the author said, ‘It’s another mad bid to whitewash Canada’s worst-ever mass-murderer by demanding that Canada “investigate India’s role” in the bombing. But decades of investigations proved that India had no such role and that Parmar led the bomb plot. The rally is about spreading a lie.’