34000 people affected in Assam flood

The flood situation in Assam intensified on Friday, with continuous rain inundating fresh regions across 11 districts and affecting over 34,000 people. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) daily flood report, most rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are sustaining a pattern of rising water levels at various locations, albeit none are flowing above the danger mark.

The deluge has affected a total of 34,189 people, including 14,675 women and 3,787 children. As the rain persisted in the state, the number of persons affected by flood waters grew from around 29,000 in three districts on Thursday. Among the districts affected are Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

Lakhimpur has been impacted the most, with around 23,516 individuals affected by the deluge, followed by Dibrugarh (3,857), Darrang (2221), Bishwanath (2221), and Dhemaji (1,085). Eleven relief distribution centres have been established, with eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri. Floods have affected 77 villages in Assam, and 209.67 hectares of cropland have been devastated, according to the ASDMA.