5.8-magnitude earthquake hits France

Paris: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck western France. According to the French Central Seismological Bureau (FCSB),the epicenter of the earthquake was 28 km southwest of Niort, in the Deux-Sevres department, western France.

Earthquakes of a magnitude above 5 are rare in France. The last one recorded in the southeastern department of Drome in 2019.