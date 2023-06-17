After falling from high-rise building’s eighth level, college student died in Noida

According to authorities, a 21-year-old college student from Mathura died after allegedly falling from the eighth floors of a tall building in a posh community in Noida.

According to the authorities, they have not yet determined whether the student’s fall off the building was an accident or a suicide.

According to Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Noida 1), the incident happened on Friday night at about 11.15 p.m. at the Lotus Boulevard community in Sector 100.

‘A security guard of the society informed the police that a person has fallen on a balcony of the first floor of tower number 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including on his head,’ Verma said.

‘A police team immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,’ the officer said. He claimed that after the deceased’s family was notified, his identify as a local of the Mathura district named Gantavya Sharma was determined.

According to a representative of the area Sector 39 police station, Sharma attended a college in Mathura and travelled there to see family members who reside in the Lotus Boulevard area.

‘The relatives live on the eighth floor of the building. They informed police that last night Sharma chatted with them, after which he stepped out of the flat and then the incident happened. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a suicide or an accident,’ the official told PTI.

The official further stated that Sharma’s relatives work in the construction industry. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, according to the police, and additional legal actions are being taken.