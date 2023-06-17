Amarnath Yatra: J-K Police begins installing CCTV cameras at entry point

According to sources, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has begun installing CCTV cameras at Lakhanpur, the Kathua district’s entry point, as part of security precautions for the impending Amarnath Yatra. They also requested that owners of stores and other institutions along the Kathua-Jammu highway direct their CCTV cameras towards the road as a security precaution.

The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath, a 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir, is set to begin on July 1 and go until August 31. The trek can be completed by two routes: the classic 48-kilometer route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-kilometer shorter but hilly Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. “Installation of CCTV cameras has started in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua district and will be completed in two days,” said Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shivdeep Singh Jamwal.